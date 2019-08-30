The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

The World View - Opposition parties plot to overturn Boris Johnson's


President Trump says some US troops will stay in Afghanistan despite a peace deal.

Death sentences for two men who murdered two British backpackers in Thailand are upheld.

The World View - Remembering the outbreak of the Second World War in Poland

The World View - Remembering the outbreak of the Second World War in Poland

2 September 2019 7:53 AM
The World View - Compensation Billions

The World View - Compensation Billions

29 August 2019 7:54 AM
The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

The World View - A Libyan Shipwreck

28 August 2019 7:57 AM
The World View - The Brazilian Fire Controversy

The World View - The Brazilian Fire Controversy

27 August 2019 7:56 AM
The World View - Hong Kong Violence

The World View - Hong Kong Violence

26 August 2019 8:12 AM
The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

The World View - Concerns about a new arms race

23 August 2019 8:01 AM
The World View - The Greenland Spat

The World View - The Greenland Spat

22 August 2019 7:52 AM
The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

The World View - An attack on a Turkish convoy

20 August 2019 7:58 AM
The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

The World View - Afghanistan’s Wedding Bomb

19 August 2019 7:53 AM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Johnson threatens to purge rebel Brexit MPs from party
Johnson threatens to purge rebel Brexit MPs from party

A senior source in the whips office, responsible for party enforcement, said any Conservative lawmaker who votes against the government this week would be thrown out of the parliamentary party and banned from standing for the Conservatives in the next election.
Lynette Volschenk murder accused due back in court
Lynette Volschenk murder accused due back in court

Kyle Ruiters was arrested shortly after Lynette Volschenk’s body was found in her flat in Loevenstein last month.
Mboweni to meet ANC leadership to discuss economic recovery plan
Mboweni to meet ANC leadership to discuss economic recovery plan

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that the plan was a detailed examination of structural reforms that could reverse the downward trend in the country's growth potential.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us