Building a Social Enterprise

1 August 2016 8:27 PM

Sibongile Mafu and Bame Modungwa are joined by Francois Bonnici, Director of the Bertha Centre for this series-starting scene-setter. In establishing a framework for sound social enterprise Francois draws on expertise from David Jeffery, Director at Libromat and Luvuyo Rani, Director at Silulo Ulutho Technologies. This podcast forms part of the "Social Enterprise 101" educational series, produced by the UCT Graduate School of Business’ Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Primedia Broadcasting. For more about the Bertha Centre - http://www.gsb.uct.ac.za/berthacentre