Identifying Income-generation Opportunities

1 August 2016 8:40 PM

Sibongile Mafu and Bame Modungwa explore the different business models and income-generating activities of a social enterprise. Also featured are: Rachael Millson, South Africa Hub Manager at Social Enterprise Academy and Tamlin Abrahams, Regional Director for Operation Smile (Southern, Central & West Africa). The "Social Enterprise 101" series is produced by the UCT Graduate School of Business’ Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Primedia Broadcasting. For more about the Bertha Centre - http://www.gsb.uct.ac.za/berthacentre