Change Leadership and Intentionality

1 August 2016 8:44 PM

Sibongile Mafu and Bame Modungwa look at successful strategies for organisational culture and leading a change process: moving organisations from A to B. Lending key insights are Rachael Millson, South Africa Hub Manager at Social Enterprise Academy and Zoe Mann, Community Coordinator at IkamvaYouth. The "Social Enterprise 101" series is produced by the UCT Graduate School of Business’ Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Primedia Broadcasting. For more on Bertha Centre - http://www.gsb.uct.ac.za/berthacentre