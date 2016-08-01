Social Enterprise 101

Pathways to Funding


Sibongile Mafu and Bame Modungwa explore the principles of marketing and finance that are essential to the successful running of a social enterprise. Sharing their experiences in the space are Tine Fisker Henriksen, Impact Investments Project Manager at the Bertha Centre and Ian Calvert, Project Leader at Redbull Amaphiko. The "Social Enterprise 101" series is produced by the UCT Graduate School of Business’ Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Primedia Broadcasting.   For more about the Bertha Centre - http://www.gsb.uct.ac.za/berthacentre

Social Enterprise Planning

1 August 2016 8:54 PM
Change Leadership and Intentionality

1 August 2016 8:44 PM
Identifying Income-generation Opportunities

1 August 2016 8:40 PM
Building a Social Enterprise

1 August 2016 8:27 PM
