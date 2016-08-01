Social Enterprise Planning

1 August 2016 8:54 PM

Sibongile Mafu and the Bertha Centre's Bame Modungwa and Francois Bonnici unpack "systems change" - the recognition that organisations do not exist in a vacuum, and as they grow, they need to do so in a meaningful way, ensuring that the broader context is taken into consideration. Assisting with Providing insights is Cynthia Rayner, Researcher and Case Writer at the Bertha Centre. The "Social Enterprise 101" series is produced by the UCT Graduate School of Business’ Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Primedia Broadcasting. For more about the Bertha Centre - http://www.gsb.uct.ac.za/berthacentre