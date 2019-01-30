Greg and Lucky Podcast

#FunFactOrNot: Toque's folds represents different ways the chef knows how to make an egg!


A 3 year old boy went missing in the forest. He says he was kept safe by a bear!

30 January 2019 4:13 PM
Greg & Luky's #DryJanuary playlist to help you!

30 January 2019 8:53 AM
The most awkward phone call you've made!

29 January 2019 3:24 PM
How about a mom-cation?

29 January 2019 3:23 PM
When is the right time to go on one knee and pop the question?

29 January 2019 3:22 PM
#FunFactOrNot: Lighter was invented first, matches came after!

29 January 2019 3:19 PM
Are you persistent enough to get out of the friend-zone?

29 January 2019 3:19 PM
Fun fact or not? Bob Marley never won a competitive Grammy!

28 January 2019 4:19 PM
The darndest things senior citizens say!

28 January 2019 4:18 PM
EWN Headlines
'I found out 2 weeks after my son was killed' – Coligny teen’s mother
'I found out 2 weeks after my son was killed' – Coligny teen’s mother

Pre-sentencing proceedings of Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte, convicted of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder back in 2017, are currently underway.

#PleaseCallMe Movement plans mass campaign against Vodacom
#PleaseCallMe Movement plans mass campaign against Vodacom

The movement wants Vodacom to urgently compensate Nkosana Makate who invented the 'Please Call Me' service back in 2000 while still employed by the company.
Vuwani among areas flagged for possible disruptions ahead of elections
Vuwani among areas flagged for possible disruptions ahead of elections

Just last week, Vuwani residents threatened to shut down the area during the voter registration drive weekend.
