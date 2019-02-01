#FunFactOrNot: The creepy crawly was invented by a South African!
|
#WhatsForDinner: Very simple and straight to the point, chicken and rice!
|
1 February 2019 3:45 PM
|
1 February 2019 3:44 PM
|
1 February 2019 3:44 PM
|
31 January 2019 3:47 PM
|
31 January 2019 3:46 PM
|
Ever went onto someone hard, only to find out you are the wrong one?
|
31 January 2019 3:45 PM
|
#FunFactOrNot: Oprah Winfrey was named after a bible figure!
|
31 January 2019 3:44 PM
|
A 3 year old boy went missing in the forest. He says he was kept safe by a bear!
|
30 January 2019 4:13 PM
|
#FunFactOrNot: Toque's folds represents different ways the chef knows how to make an egg!
|
30 January 2019 4:11 PM