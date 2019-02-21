Greg and Lucky Podcast

#WhatsForDinner: Beef fillet with green salad it is!


When you forgot to do something very important!

When you forgot to do something very important!

22 February 2019 3:26 PM
Its always when you do the awesome things that people tend not to believe you!

Its always when you do the awesome things that people tend not to believe you!

22 February 2019 3:26 PM
#FunFactOrNot: The national animal for Scotland is a unicorn!

#FunFactOrNot: The national animal for Scotland is a unicorn!

22 February 2019 3:25 PM
Making decisions can get a bit tricky and muddy!

Making decisions can get a bit tricky and muddy!

21 February 2019 2:36 PM
Certain people are very good with keeping certain secrets to themselves!

Certain people are very good with keeping certain secrets to themselves!

21 February 2019 2:34 PM
#AmIWeirdWednesdays!

#AmIWeirdWednesdays!

21 February 2019 2:29 PM
#FunFactOrNot: Gambling generates $36 billion more revenue!

#FunFactOrNot: Gambling generates $36 billion more revenue!

21 February 2019 2:28 PM
That embarrassing moment when your card declines!

That embarrassing moment when your card declines!

20 February 2019 2:36 PM
When a little lie gets you into big trouble!

When a little lie gets you into big trouble!

20 February 2019 2:35 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Gungubele: 'I wanted clarification from PIC board over Matjila backing'
Gungubele: 'I wanted clarification from PIC board over Matjila backing'

Earlier this month, Gungubele resigned as chairman of the PIC board along with all the remaining board members.

Jiba denies claims she prosecuted Johan Booysen for ulterior motives
Jiba denies claims she prosecuted Johan Booysen for ulterior motives

Nomgcobo Jiba is being cross-examined at the Mokgoro inquiry which is sitting in Centurion on Monday.

Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments

The matter is in connection to comments made by the red beret leader back in 2014 and 2017 where he called on people to occupy land wherever they choose.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us