#FunFactOrNot: Misophonia is when you get annoyed by specific sounds!
|
Assuming things because of how people look will land you into trouble, big trouble!
|
1 March 2019 2:51 PM
|
1 March 2019 2:50 PM
|
If you won the jackpot, would you quit your job or not? Listen to this...
|
1 March 2019 2:49 PM
|
#FunFactOrNot: Numbers 1 to 99 don't have the first four alphabets when spelled out in words!
|
1 March 2019 2:48 PM
|
28 February 2019 4:17 PM
|
28 February 2019 4:15 PM
|
#PlaygroundHustlers: What was your hustle when you were still in school?
|
28 February 2019 4:14 PM
|
28 February 2019 4:12 PM
|
27 February 2019 4:44 PM
|
27 February 2019 4:43 PM