Greg and Lucky Podcast

#FunFactOrNot: Numbers 1 to 99 don't have the first four alphabets when spelled out in words!


#FunFactOrNot: Tigers have actual stripes on the fur and all the way to the skin!

5 March 2019 3:31 PM
Discovery 947 rhythm run is back! Register and come and have fun!

5 March 2019 3:28 PM
Weirdest and most embarrassing thing you have asked from your neighbor?

5 March 2019 3:27 PM
947 and Virgin Atlantic are giving you the opportunity to bring your loved one home, all the way from the UK!

5 March 2019 3:25 PM
Hosting the Greg & Lucky show and promoting the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is the one and only, Tumi Morake!

4 March 2019 2:57 PM
Make sure that you don't miss out! Huawei Jo'burg day in the park is around the corner!

4 March 2019 2:54 PM
#BreakingYourOwnNews: If you feel like its breaking news, let us in!

4 March 2019 2:52 PM
50 Shades Of Grey is the most bought audio book on Kindle!

1 March 2019 2:50 PM
If you won the jackpot, would you quit your job or not? Listen to this...

1 March 2019 2:49 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Health & education get biggest slices of WC's R67 billion budget
Health & education get biggest slices of WC's R67 billion budget

The provincial Health Department has been allocated R24.7 billion, while education gets R23.6 billion.
Electricity pylon sets fire to multiple Alexandra shacks
Electricity pylon sets fire to multiple Alexandra shacks

City Power said the number of casualties is not yet known, however, paramedics are on the scene.
Inquiry hears of dismissals at PIC
Inquiry hears of dismissals at PIC

Luyanda Ntuane said he was eventually given a suspension letter which accused him of procurement irregularities and sexual harassment, which he has denied.
