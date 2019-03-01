If you won the jackpot, would you quit your job or not? Listen to this...
|
#FunFactOrNot: Tigers have actual stripes on the fur and all the way to the skin!
|
5 March 2019 3:31 PM
|
Discovery 947 rhythm run is back! Register and come and have fun!
|
5 March 2019 3:28 PM
|
Weirdest and most embarrassing thing you have asked from your neighbor?
|
5 March 2019 3:27 PM
|
947 and Virgin Atlantic are giving you the opportunity to bring your loved one home, all the way from the UK!
|
5 March 2019 3:25 PM
|
Hosting the Greg & Lucky show and promoting the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is the one and only, Tumi Morake!
|
4 March 2019 2:57 PM
|
Make sure that you don't miss out! Huawei Jo'burg day in the park is around the corner!
|
4 March 2019 2:54 PM
|
#BreakingYourOwnNews: If you feel like its breaking news, let us in!
|
4 March 2019 2:52 PM
|
1 March 2019 2:50 PM
|
#FunFactOrNot: Numbers 1 to 99 don't have the first four alphabets when spelled out in words!
|
1 March 2019 2:48 PM