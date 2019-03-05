Greg and Lucky Podcast

Weirdest and most embarrassing thing you have asked from your neighbor?


What type of snob are you?

6 March 2019 2:54 PM
Don't be afraid to let some steam off with Greg & Lucky!

6 March 2019 2:54 PM
#KeepingUpWithSlang: Make sure you're up to date with the current slang in town!

6 March 2019 2:52 PM
#FunFactOrNot: The meaning behind the word "Maverick"!

6 March 2019 2:49 PM
#FunFactOrNot: Tigers have actual stripes on the fur and all the way to the skin!

5 March 2019 3:31 PM
Discovery 947 rhythm run is back! Register and come and have fun!

5 March 2019 3:28 PM
947 and Virgin Atlantic are giving you the opportunity to bring your loved one home, all the way from the UK!

5 March 2019 3:25 PM
Hosting the Greg & Lucky show and promoting the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival is the one and only, Tumi Morake!

4 March 2019 2:57 PM
Make sure that you don't miss out! Huawei Joburg Day in the park is around the corner!

4 March 2019 2:54 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Nersa receives some praise for approving Eskom tariff hike
Nersa receives some praise for approving Eskom tariff hike

The regulator announced on Thursday that it has granted Eskom a 9.4% tariff hike for this year along with an increase of 8.1% for 2020 followed by 5.2% the following year.

Police discover bodies of missing Mahikeng boys in swimming pool
Police discover bodies of missing Mahikeng boys in swimming pool

It is understood that Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo, both 10-years-old, were allegedly kidnapped after being lured with potato chips by known people travelling in a Volkswagen Polo.
State will monitor Ferdi Barnard's parole, says former TRC investigator
State will monitor Ferdi Barnard's parole, says former TRC investigator

While apartheid-era hitman Ferdi Barnard has been granted parole, he will not live entirely free and will remain under the supervision of a community corrections officer for the rest of his life.
