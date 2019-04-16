Greg and Lucky Podcast

#FunFactOrNot: Chewing gum releases stress!


Yvonne Chaka chaka and Jacques Kallis were among those who were honored with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver!

Yvonne Chaka chaka and Jacques Kallis were among those who were honored with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver!

26 April 2019 12:35 PM
Has the first episode of a TV show ruin the entire show for you? Take a listen at this!

Has the first episode of a TV show ruin the entire show for you? Take a listen at this!

26 April 2019 12:31 PM
Nicknames can follow us our entire lifetime!

Nicknames can follow us our entire lifetime!

26 April 2019 12:29 PM
Wedding photographers know if the marriage will last or not through a little detail during the photo shoot. Listen to find out what is it!

Wedding photographers know if the marriage will last or not through a little detail during the photo shoot. Listen to find out what is it!

25 April 2019 2:04 PM
95% of people who do these two jobs are female. One is a primary school teacher. Listen to find out what is the other one!

95% of people who do these two jobs are female. One is a primary school teacher. Listen to find out what is the other one!

25 April 2019 2:03 PM
The new 947 notepad is beautiful. Alex was so impressed, he gave one to Kuthano and she was thrilled!

The new 947 notepad is beautiful. Alex was so impressed, he gave one to Kuthano and she was thrilled!

25 April 2019 2:00 PM
Things are still not looking good at KZN!

Things are still not looking good at KZN!

24 April 2019 2:37 PM
Beyonce's fans are mad at Ariana Grande. Take a listen to find out why!

Beyonce's fans are mad at Ariana Grande. Take a listen to find out why!

24 April 2019 2:32 PM
Avengers End Game is out and it is quite lengthy. Be prepared!

Avengers End Game is out and it is quite lengthy. Be prepared!

24 April 2019 2:32 PM
Just like woman have everything that they need in their handbag, 70% of men have this in their car. Listen to fin out what is it!

Just like woman have everything that they need in their handbag, 70% of men have this in their car. Listen to fin out what is it!

24 April 2019 2:30 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum

AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections

A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us