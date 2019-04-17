Certain things are for kids only, not adults. Take a listen at this!

Greg and Lucky Podcast
Congratulations to Lucky again. He is a father to a healthy baby boy!
17 April 2019 2:18 PM
#FunFactOrNot: Babies are born with the fear of loud noices and falling!
17 April 2019 2:17 PM
Lucky is super impressed with the running order in the delivery ward. Take a listen to this!
17 April 2019 2:16 PM
Nickeil won R1000 with Samsung Unlock10. Stay tuned, join in on the fun and win big!
17 April 2019 2:14 PM
#WorkplaceMeltdown: Have you ever seen someone having a meltdown at work? Or was it ? Take a listen at what Greg saw the other day!
17 April 2019 2:13 PM
No matter how tough it gets, South Africans will never compromise on chocolate, never!
16 April 2019 2:38 PM
#WeekendHighlights: Tiger Woods won, South Africa staged a remarkable comeback to win finals at Singapore Sevens and Sam Smith came through and won hearts of many!
16 April 2019 2:37 PM
#LifeCoachLebz: Tell us your problems with producer Lebz in studio and she will give you the advice that you need!
16 April 2019 2:32 PM
The 947 Discovery Rhythm Run is back! Register your team and come have fun!
16 April 2019 2:31 PM