Has the first episode of a TV show ruin the entire show for you? Take a listen at this!


Yvonne Chaka chaka and Jacques Kallis were among those who were honored with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver!

26 April 2019 12:35 PM
Nicknames can follow us our entire lifetime!

26 April 2019 12:29 PM
Wedding photographers know if the marriage will last or not through a little detail during the photo shoot. Listen to find out what is it!

25 April 2019 2:04 PM
95% of people who do these two jobs are female. One is a primary school teacher. Listen to find out what is the other one!

25 April 2019 2:03 PM
The new 947 notepad is beautiful. Alex was so impressed, he gave one to Kuthano and she was thrilled!

25 April 2019 2:00 PM
Things are still not looking good at KZN!

24 April 2019 2:37 PM
Beyonce's fans are mad at Ariana Grande. Take a listen to find out why!

24 April 2019 2:32 PM
Avengers End Game is out and it is quite lengthy. Be prepared!

24 April 2019 2:32 PM
Just like woman have everything that they need in their handbag, 70% of men have this in their car. Listen to fin out what is it!

24 April 2019 2:30 PM
EWN Headlines
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane
Parliament still developing plan for relocation to Tshwane

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi revealed in a parliamentary reply this week his department was assisting Parliament in looking at the feasibility of moving house.
Political party manifestos don't cater for youth, says activist
Political party manifestos don't cater for youth, says activist

Some young people who feel let down by politicians say there’s no point in them voting next month and they want to send a strong message to those in power.
Solly Msimanga: DA's jobs plan will end unfair recruitment processes
Solly Msimanga: DA's jobs plan will end unfair recruitment processes

The DA Gauteng premier candidate said the party’s jobs plan is a bold strategy that will end what he called unfair practices by the current provincial government.

