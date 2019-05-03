Greg and Lucky Podcast

#FunFactOrNot: Human teeth are just as strong as shark teeth!


Facebook reminded Greg of something hilarious that happened a year ago!

3 May 2019 5:00 PM
Hair salons are usually the gossip hotpots!

3 May 2019 4:58 PM
Lucky and Greg, together along with Lucky's wife are planning to do something at the Huawei Jo'burg day in the park!

3 May 2019 4:57 PM
Different generations have different slang for the same things!

3 May 2019 4:56 PM
Yvonne Chaka chaka and Jacques Kallis were among those who were honored with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver!

26 April 2019 12:35 PM
Has the first episode of a TV show ruin the entire show for you? Take a listen at this!

26 April 2019 12:31 PM
Nicknames can follow us our entire lifetime!

26 April 2019 12:29 PM
Wedding photographers know if the marriage will last or not through a little detail during the photo shoot. Listen to find out what is it!

25 April 2019 2:04 PM
95% of people who do these two jobs are female. One is a primary school teacher. Listen to find out what is the other one!

25 April 2019 2:03 PM
