Greg and Lucky Podcast

According to stats, single ladies are the happiest!


There's people that will intentionally ruin your special moments. Take a listen at this!

There's people that will intentionally ruin your special moments. Take a listen at this!

31 May 2019 3:44 PM
#FunFactOrNot: Koala bears have the same finger prints as humans!

#FunFactOrNot: Koala bears have the same finger prints as humans!

31 May 2019 3:41 PM
The cricket world cup will commerce tomorrow. All the best to everyone playing, including South Africa's very own, the Proteas!

The cricket world cup will commerce tomorrow. All the best to everyone playing, including South Africa's very own, the Proteas!

30 May 2019 2:46 PM
#FunFactOrNot: The evolution of 'goosebumps'!

#FunFactOrNot: The evolution of 'goosebumps'!

30 May 2019 2:44 PM
When you do something new and it leaves you in physical pain. Something happened to Lucky and it left him in pain, take a listen at this!

When you do something new and it leaves you in physical pain. Something happened to Lucky and it left him in pain, take a listen at this!

30 May 2019 2:43 PM
#AmIWeirdWednesdays: We are all different and sometimes it feels weird. Share with Greg & Lucky all the details about you that makes you weird!

#AmIWeirdWednesdays: We are all different and sometimes it feels weird. Share with Greg & Lucky all the details about you that makes you weird!

30 May 2019 2:41 PM
#BreakingYourOwnNews: Every now and then, Greg and Lucky together with producer Lebz allow you to break your own news!

#BreakingYourOwnNews: Every now and then, Greg and Lucky together with producer Lebz allow you to break your own news!

27 May 2019 4:25 PM
#FunFactOrNot: SA is home to the longest wine route in the world!

#FunFactOrNot: SA is home to the longest wine route in the world!

27 May 2019 4:23 PM
WhatsApp to incorporate ads into the Status update feature!

WhatsApp to incorporate ads into the Status update feature!

27 May 2019 4:22 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Lesotho wool farmers dismiss anthrax outbreak as govt plot to scare buyers
Lesotho wool farmers dismiss anthrax outbreak as govt plot to scare buyers

Lesotho wool and mohair farmers allege that their government is faking the outbreak to scare South African and international markets from buying their products.

PE teen gets 12 years in jail for killing taxi driver
PE teen gets 12 years in jail for killing taxi driver

In June 2017, the 15-year-old got into a taxi, pulled out a firearm and shot the 35-year-old driver.

SAHRC to investigate Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse incident
SAHRC to investigate Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse incident

Gauteng SAHRC manager Buang Jones said the commission was alarmed by the incident and demanded answers.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us