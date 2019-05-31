According to stats, single ladies are the happiest!
|
There's people that will intentionally ruin your special moments. Take a listen at this!
|
31 May 2019 3:44 PM
|
#FunFactOrNot: Koala bears have the same finger prints as humans!
|
31 May 2019 3:41 PM
|
The cricket world cup will commerce tomorrow. All the best to everyone playing, including South Africa's very own, the Proteas!
|
30 May 2019 2:46 PM
|
30 May 2019 2:44 PM
|
When you do something new and it leaves you in physical pain. Something happened to Lucky and it left him in pain, take a listen at this!
|
30 May 2019 2:43 PM
|
#AmIWeirdWednesdays: We are all different and sometimes it feels weird. Share with Greg & Lucky all the details about you that makes you weird!
|
30 May 2019 2:41 PM
|
#BreakingYourOwnNews: Every now and then, Greg and Lucky together with producer Lebz allow you to break your own news!
|
27 May 2019 4:25 PM
|
#FunFactOrNot: SA is home to the longest wine route in the world!
|
27 May 2019 4:23 PM
|
27 May 2019 4:22 PM