Greg and Lucky Podcast

When you have to host someone that you don't like at all!


#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, play along and stand a chance to win!

#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, play along and stand a chance to win!

5 June 2019 2:36 PM
Here's what happened to a taxi driver that had ignored his traffic fines!

Here's what happened to a taxi driver that had ignored his traffic fines!

5 June 2019 2:35 PM
#FunFactOrNot: There's a word for when you forget. Take a listen at this!

#FunFactOrNot: There's a word for when you forget. Take a listen at this!

5 June 2019 2:33 PM
Lucky lost to Thierry Henry whie playing rock paper scissors!

Lucky lost to Thierry Henry whie playing rock paper scissors!

5 June 2019 2:32 PM
#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, be part of the whole experience and win!

#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, be part of the whole experience and win!

4 June 2019 4:28 PM
Do you know someone who always ruins something special?

Do you know someone who always ruins something special?

4 June 2019 4:27 PM
That one fatal moment when your kids drive you mad!

That one fatal moment when your kids drive you mad!

4 June 2019 4:26 PM
#NeverCryWolf: Greg almost got into trouble at home because Flow, the pet fosh.

#NeverCryWolf: Greg almost got into trouble at home because Flow, the pet fosh.

4 June 2019 4:25 PM
#FunFactOrNot: Mice don't like cheese at all!

#FunFactOrNot: Mice don't like cheese at all!

4 June 2019 4:24 PM
Features
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up
Sibanye-Stillwater reduces job cut plan in gold shake-up

The number of job losses is lower than a February forecast that put layoffs at about 5,870 employees and 800 contractors.
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day
Modise taking no nonsense from MPs, wants committees to sit every day

Speaker Thandi Modise made it clear that she wanted committees – known as the engines of Parliament – to work hard.
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court
Murder accused Forest High teen appears in court

The grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old grade eight pupil in what was said to be a fight between two rival groups.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us