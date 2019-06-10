Greg and Lucky Podcast

What would ruin a plane trip for you? Take a listen at this!


Bradley Cooper broke up with Irina Shayk!

Bradley Cooper broke up with Irina Shayk!

10 June 2019 4:27 PM
#BreakingYourOwnNews: Greg and Lucky together with Producer Lebz are here to help you break your own news!

#BreakingYourOwnNews: Greg and Lucky together with Producer Lebz are here to help you break your own news!

10 June 2019 4:24 PM
Lucky broke the rules. Take a listen and find out what he did!

Lucky broke the rules. Take a listen and find out what he did!

10 June 2019 4:23 PM
#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, play along and stand a chance to win!

#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, play along and stand a chance to win!

5 June 2019 2:36 PM
Here's what happened to a taxi driver that had ignored his traffic fines!

Here's what happened to a taxi driver that had ignored his traffic fines!

5 June 2019 2:35 PM
When you have to host someone that you don't like at all!

When you have to host someone that you don't like at all!

5 June 2019 2:34 PM
#FunFactOrNot: There's a word for when you forget. Take a listen at this!

#FunFactOrNot: There's a word for when you forget. Take a listen at this!

5 June 2019 2:33 PM
Lucky lost to Thierry Henry whie playing rock paper scissors!

Lucky lost to Thierry Henry whie playing rock paper scissors!

5 June 2019 2:32 PM
#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, be part of the whole experience and win!

#20kTriplePlay: The 947 20k triple play is here. Tune in, be part of the whole experience and win!

4 June 2019 4:28 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Events
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute
Talking Pigmentation with Renewal Institute

On Thursday 13 June, we're talking pigmentation with Pippa Hudson & Sin Renewal. Find out how you could be part of our studio audi...
EWN Headlines
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court
Cape Town teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow pupil appears in court

The Khayelitsha teen has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in the Child Justice Court next week.

Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent
Forum accuses cops of provoking Joburg CBD traders after raid turns violent

The forum accused member of the mayoral committee for public safety Michael Sun of ignoring its request for a meeting to present evidence that the traders were provoked.
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount
Satawu calls on govt to intervene in trucking industry ‘chaos’ as deaths mount

Dozens of trucks have been attacked and torched on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the past year, resulting in the deaths of over 200 people, including drivers.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us