Greg and Lucky Podcast

When a price-tag make you gasp for air


When a baecation goes wrong due to the location!

When a baecation goes wrong due to the location!

13 June 2019 12:08 PM
Don't use these examples when trying to make a point to your kids

Don't use these examples when trying to make a point to your kids

13 June 2019 12:07 PM
Doing this will confirm that you're just like your parents...

Doing this will confirm that you're just like your parents...

13 June 2019 12:07 PM
Weird arrangements in your current relationship!

Weird arrangements in your current relationship!

12 June 2019 12:53 PM
Huawei Joburg day in the park is coming back. Get your early bird tickets and we will see you there!

Huawei Joburg day in the park is coming back. Get your early bird tickets and we will see you there!

11 June 2019 12:10 PM
#WhosJobIsItAnyway: Send Greg & Lucky all the question about certain professions that you would like to know about!

#WhosJobIsItAnyway: Send Greg & Lucky all the question about certain professions that you would like to know about!

11 June 2019 12:09 PM
#BookOfUnwrittenRules: Those little personal rules that you have...

#BookOfUnwrittenRules: Those little personal rules that you have...

11 June 2019 11:48 AM
Ever felt sorry for the people who came after the winner of the comrades marathon? Take a listen at this!

Ever felt sorry for the people who came after the winner of the comrades marathon? Take a listen at this!

11 June 2019 11:47 AM
Bradley Cooper broke up with Irina Shayk!

Bradley Cooper broke up with Irina Shayk!

10 June 2019 4:27 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good
SA all but eliminated from World Cup as Williamson too good

The New Zealand skipper played a masterfully paced innings that included nine fours and one six as he dragged his team beyond the Proteas score of 241/6.
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles
Study: SABC newsrooms performed well despite troubles

SABC staffers have been threatened with retrenchments as the organisation tries to avert a disaster in the face of a budget deficit amounting to billions of rand.
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed
Rand pauses rally, stocks slip as investors eye Fed

At 1520 GMT the rand was 0.12% weaker at 14.5250 per dollar after a close of 14.5075 overnight, losing some momentum after posting a two-week high of 14.4700 earlier in the day.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us