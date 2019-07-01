Greg and Lucky Podcast

The Kiffness and Matthew Gold performing live in studio!


#BreakingYourOwnNews: Greg & Lucky will give you the opportunity to break your own news. Take a listen at this!

#BreakingYourOwnNews: Greg & Lucky will give you the opportunity to break your own news. Take a listen at this!

1 July 2019 11:49 AM
Guess what? Fuel prices are expected to go down!

Guess what? Fuel prices are expected to go down!

1 July 2019 11:47 AM
Peter and his wife won the UK trip, all courtesy of MiNi!

Peter and his wife won the UK trip, all courtesy of MiNi!

1 July 2019 11:46 AM
When a baecation goes wrong due to the location!

When a baecation goes wrong due to the location!

13 June 2019 12:08 PM
Don't use these examples when trying to make a point to your kids

Don't use these examples when trying to make a point to your kids

13 June 2019 12:07 PM
Doing this will confirm that you're just like your parents...

Doing this will confirm that you're just like your parents...

13 June 2019 12:07 PM
When a price-tag make you gasp for air

When a price-tag make you gasp for air

12 June 2019 12:54 PM
Weird arrangements in your current relationship!

Weird arrangements in your current relationship!

12 June 2019 12:53 PM
Huawei Joburg day in the park is coming back. Get your early bird tickets and we will see you there!

Huawei Joburg day in the park is coming back. Get your early bird tickets and we will see you there!

11 June 2019 12:10 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature
Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters storm legislature

A small group, mostly students wearing hard hats and masks, used a metal trolley, poles and pieces of scaffolding to hack through reinforced glass and charge at the government compound.

DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament
DA vows to fight appointment of ANC’s ‘rogue gallery’ in Parliament

A total of 33 oversight committees are scheduled to meet for the first time this week to elect chairs. The DA is opposing the ANC’s list of MPs to lead committees.

Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery
Cosmo City residents slam CoJ over EMS suspension, poor service delivery

The residents have criticised the City of Johannesburg for not just suspending ambulance services to the community but also for poor service delivery.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us