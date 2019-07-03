This is the Greg & Lucky love voicenote that'll help you keep warm this Winter.

Greg and Lucky Podcast
Greg & Lucky are on a venture to create their own coffee table book. Take a listen to find out how far they are!
3 July 2019 11:57 AM
This is an unbelievable story. Take a listen to find out what happened!
3 July 2019 11:56 AM
Lucky is setting the record straight and telling it like it is!
3 July 2019 11:53 AM
#PrettyWomaned: Sometimes you get weird looks when entering into a store, simply because you look like you cannot afford. Take a listen at what happened to Greg the other day!
2 July 2019 1:07 PM
A guy was driving at 320 km per hour in 120 km zone, producer Lebz knows all about speed. Take a listen to this!
2 July 2019 1:04 PM
Greg & Producer Lebz on their book of great sayings and quotes...
2 July 2019 1:03 PM
Caught red-handed, lying about your profession? Take a listen to this!
2 July 2019 1:01 PM
There are 3 things that will stress you out in life. Take a listen to find out what are they!
2 July 2019 1:00 PM
#BreakingYourOwnNews: Greg & Lucky will give you the opportunity to break your own news. Take a listen at this!
1 July 2019 11:49 AM