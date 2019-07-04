Some mistakes will cost you your livelihood and turn your career into a short-lived one . Take a listen to this!

Greg and Lucky Podcast
That moment when you cut it right on time. Take a listen to this!
4 July 2019 12:00 PM
Greg & Lucky are on a venture to create their own coffee table book filled with your quotes and sayings!
4 July 2019 11:59 AM
#AmIWeirdWednesday: Every wednesday, Greg & Lucky together with producer Lebz give you an opportunity to share all that is weird about you and the people around you!
4 July 2019 11:53 AM
Greg & Lucky are on a venture to create their own coffee table book. Take a listen to find out how far they are!
3 July 2019 11:57 AM
This is an unbelievable story. Take a listen to find out what happened!
3 July 2019 11:56 AM
This is the Greg & Lucky love voicenote that'll help you keep warm this Winter.
3 July 2019 11:55 AM
Lucky is setting the record straight and telling it like it is!
3 July 2019 11:53 AM
#PrettyWomaned: Sometimes you get weird looks when entering into a store, simply because you look like you cannot afford. Take a listen at what happened to Greg the other day!
2 July 2019 1:07 PM
A guy was driving at 320 km per hour in 120 km zone, producer Lebz knows all about speed. Take a listen to this!
2 July 2019 1:04 PM