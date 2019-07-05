This is what foreigners living in SA love about our country the most!

5 July 2019 4:27 PM

With people leaving SA, Greg & Lucky took some time out to remind us about the beauty of South Africa. Twenty-two South Africans leave SA and move to New Zealand, every day. A lot of people leave with a bitter taste in their mouths, but let's not forget that we have people who also move to South Africa from other countries. Who better to ask than foreigners who have made South Africa their new home. Here's what foreigners say they love about our beautiful country, South Africa.