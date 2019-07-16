Is Kayla being insensitive? Take a listen to this!

Greg and Lucky Podcast
Most of the time, people get killed by their own pets. Take a listen to this!
16 July 2019 1:33 PM
#WorstWeddingMoments: Sometimes its things that are out of our control but sometimes people will just spite you. Take a listen to this!
16 July 2019 1:32 PM
Knitting competition of a kind! Take a listen to find out what went down!
16 July 2019 1:30 PM
With 100 days left till the matric exam, producer Lebz found her diary entry to that very same even, many years ago. Take a listen to it!
15 July 2019 12:35 PM
Huawei Jo'burg day is around the corner. Make sure to get your ticket so that you don't miss out on the fun!
15 July 2019 12:34 PM
The netball world cup has started and we are all behind the South African team!
15 July 2019 12:33 PM
If you thinking of moving to Durban, you might want to take a listen to this!
15 July 2019 12:31 PM
#BreakingYourOwnNews: Greg & Lucky together with producer Lebz are here to help you break your own news!
15 July 2019 12:30 PM
While our sports teams make us proud as a nation, Lucky on the other hand is doing the opposite. Take a listen to find out what he did!
9 July 2019 1:56 PM