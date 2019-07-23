Greg and Lucky Podcast

It is no longer paper straws but cigarette buds!


56 % of woman hates it when their men change the channel constantly!

23 July 2019 1:48 PM
#DoctorOnTheRadio: Sometimes you can get help without having to pay for it. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 1:48 PM
A baboon on the loose in Northcliff, watch out!

18 July 2019 1:46 PM
#PetNameBingo: Couples with pet names are more happier than those that don't have!

18 July 2019 1:44 PM
Social media has been busy with the old face app!

18 July 2019 1:43 PM
Tributes continue to pour in for the late Johnny Clegg!

18 July 2019 1:43 PM
Most of the time, people get killed by their own pets. Take a listen to this!

16 July 2019 1:33 PM
#WorstWeddingMoments: Sometimes its things that are out of our control but sometimes people will just spite you. Take a listen to this!

16 July 2019 1:32 PM
Knitting competition of a kind! Take a listen to find out what went down!

16 July 2019 1:30 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT women demand better funding for shelters of abuse victims
The demonstration was held outside Parliament by members of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and the National Shelter Movement of South Africa.
[UPDATE] Bailouts for SOEs to come in chunks - Mboweni
The bailout money for the SABC, Denel and SAA would come from the contingency reserve account but Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said it came with strings attached.
Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain's next PM
The former London mayor easily beat his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in a poll conducted among members of the governing Conservative Party.
