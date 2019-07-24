Greg and Lucky Podcast

Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg also has a short route. Everyone is invited to come and join in on the fun times!


Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg is well on the way. Greg & Lucky spoke to Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery and Herman Mashaba, mayor of Johannesburg and everything is well on the way. Take a listen to this and get more details!

24 July 2019 1:51 PM
The 7th of September is a date to be saved and not to be forgotten. Huawei Jo'burg day is happening at Crocodile creek in Lanseria and we will see you there!

24 July 2019 1:48 PM
56 % of woman hates it when their men change the channel constantly!

23 July 2019 1:48 PM
It is no longer paper straws but cigarette buds!

23 July 2019 1:48 PM
#DoctorOnTheRadio: Sometimes you can get help without having to pay for it. Take a listen to this!

18 July 2019 1:48 PM
A baboon on the loose in Northcliff, watch out!

18 July 2019 1:46 PM
#PetNameBingo: Couples with pet names are more happier than those that don't have!

18 July 2019 1:44 PM
Social media has been busy with the old face app!

18 July 2019 1:43 PM
Tributes continue to pour in for the late Johnny Clegg!

18 July 2019 1:43 PM
