When children feel out of control, for any reason, they will find a way (unconsciously) to regain a sense of control. This is not abnormal, adults do it too, but because children can’t verbalise what is going on, especially if they are very young, they tend to act it out and may do so in ways that freak their parents out such as bedwetting, resisting bowel movements or soiling their pants, refusal to eat or fussiness with food and refusal to go to sleep.
Family Matters-teaching children about control
|
21 December 2016 12:37 PM
|
15 December 2016 2:30 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:16 PM
|
14 December 2016 2:01 PM
|
13 December 2016 2:07 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:56 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:51 PM
|
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year
|
13 December 2016 12:49 PM
|
13 December 2016 12:48 PM
|
8 December 2016 2:01 PM