Last week the Reserve Bank left interest rates unchanged at 7% and made the depressing announcement that the economy won’t expand at all this year. However, amidst the predicted doom and gloom domestically, South Africa did eclipse Egypt as the 2nd biggest economy on the African continent. Barely two months after losing ground to Egypt, SA has regained the title of second biggest economy on the continent.
SA eclipses Egypt as second biggest economy in Africa
