Can monetary fines act as a deterrent against anti-competitive practices?


Eusebius speaks with the Competition Commission about the latest on ArcelorMital, the country’s largest steel producer, having to pay the largest fine in history, R1.5bn for the contravention of the Competition Act.

MEDITATING ON FRIENDSHIP

21 December 2016 12:37 PM
The Literature Corner: Mandla Langa on Baldwin

15 December 2016 2:30 PM
Entrepreneur Corner- 'Skinny Sbu Socks'

14 December 2016 2:16 PM
Vuyo Mvoko speaks on death threats

14 December 2016 2:01 PM
Are black dads absent?

13 December 2016 2:07 PM
Dr Schomer- ‘Taking Stock’ at the end of the year

13 December 2016 12:56 PM
How do South Africans buy and relate to brands?

13 December 2016 12:51 PM
Readiness of Higher Education institutions for 2017 academic year

13 December 2016 12:49 PM
Family Matters- Family Traditions

13 December 2016 12:48 PM
Things you were teased about

8 December 2016 2:01 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Malema: Alexandra an example of ANC’s failure in governance
Describing the township as the home of the EFF, Julius Malema wasted no time in lambasting the ANC for failing the people of Alexandra.
Election contest not about filling seats in Parliament - ACDP
ACDP members have formed a human chain in Johannesburg as part of its election campaign ahead of a May Day rally on Wednesday.
Assange jailed for 50 weeks for UK bail breach
The Australian whistleblower, who was arrested on 11 April after Ecuador gave him up, will serve the nearly one-year sentence while fighting a separate attempt to transfer him to the United States.
