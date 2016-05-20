Capetownian Dave Smith met his then wife in 1986. They got married in 1992, and children and lived a fairly normal life. However, in 2000 he left his wife for another man. During this period in his life, he became heavily involved in the party scene – involving drugs, sex and alcohol. By 2004 he became addicted to alcohol and crystal meth amphetamine at which point his ex-wife handed him an ultimatum - test clean or lose visitation rights to their kids. In 2009 he sought help from Narcotics Anonymous and has been clean ever since! Hear Dave’s story as he speaks to CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson…
Dave Smith , recovering drug addict
|
