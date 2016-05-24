New CFCR Director, Phephelaphi Dube, discusses the work of the CFCR

Phephelaphi Dube is the new Director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights (CFCR). She speaks to CapeTalk's Africa Melane about her new journey as Director and thoroughly explain the work of Centre for Constitutional Rights. Dube will be occupying the position previously held by Adv Johan Kruger with effect from 1 May 2016.
