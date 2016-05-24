Grizelda Grootboom shares the journey of her life as a child living on the streets of Cape Town, how she experienced everything from human trafficking, sex slavery, a life of prostitution and drug addiction. The book 'Exit!' is the story of Grizelda's life of prostitution and how she ultimately escapes it all to find her New Beginning in life.
Grizelda Grootboom, author of Exit
