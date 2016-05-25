When he was 12 years old, Daryl Brown attempted suicide for the first time. In 2013 Daryl made a decision to end his life for good. He jumped in front of a moving train and thought it was all over. Miraculously, that didn’t work but left him paralysed instead. Listen to Daryl talk about his battle against depression.
A suicide attempt that led to a New Beginning
