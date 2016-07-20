Sechaba G was joined by Mandy-Lee Miller on Movers & Shakers this week. Mandy-Lee is the force behind the #CarSeatFullStop - a campaign that is trying to get all parents to educate themselves on how to properly protect their children in cars. You can get more information here: http://carseatfullstop.org/
#CarSeatFullStop Means There's No Excuse
