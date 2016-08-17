At 27 years old, Ash Heeger has done something that would seem crazy to most people her age. Not only did she open her own restaurant, she is also the head chef! She joined Sechaba G on Movers and Shakers this week - they spoke about what it is like to be the head chef and owner of a new restaurant in Cape Town.
Chef Ash on Movers & Shakers
