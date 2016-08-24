She is known as the the “plus-size Gisele Bündchen" and not just because they share the same homeland. Fluvia Lacerda is the plus-size model who's set to bust out of her native Brazil and quickly take over the world. Already have been featured in Vogue Italia in July 2012 and the February 2012 issue of Bust magazine. She joined Sechaba G on Movers and Shakers
Fluvia Lacerda Is The Model We Love
|
15 March 2017 11:28 AM
|
7 March 2017 3:01 PM
|
22 February 2017 2:44 PM
|
8 February 2017 10:17 AM
|
31 January 2017 3:55 PM
|
18 January 2017 9:01 AM
|
6 December 2016 2:11 PM
|
16 November 2016 11:09 AM
|
8 November 2016 3:23 PM
|
2 November 2016 10:24 AM