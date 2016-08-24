Movers & Shakers

Fluvia Lacerda Is The Model We Love


She is known as the the “plus-size Gisele Bündchen" and not just because they share the same homeland. Fluvia Lacerda is the plus-size model who's set to bust out of her native Brazil and quickly take over the world. Already have been featured in Vogue Italia in July 2012 and the February 2012 issue of Bust magazine. She joined Sechaba G on Movers and Shakers 

