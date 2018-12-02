Best of SportsTalk

Gaming and profile interviews as #SportsTalk hosts athletes


Bradley Grobler, Rob Frylinck, Warren Whiteley, Phumudzo Manenzhe and Giulio Zorzi join Marc Lewis on #SportsTalk to play #Fifa against each other.   #GamesNight is a unique radio show providing a chance to chill and reflect on the year that was. Watch live here!

: Gaming and profile interviews as #SportsTalk hosts athletes .Part 2

: Gaming and profile interviews as #SportsTalk hosts athletes .Part 2

2 December 2018 10:26 PM
Desiree Ellis highlights the importance of winning Africa Women’s Cup of Nations

Desiree Ellis highlights the importance of winning Africa Women’s Cup of Nations

25 November 2018 9:23 PM
"Perfection is what we are looking at but only God is perfect."

"Perfection is what we are looking at but only God is perfect."

25 November 2018 8:07 PM
Lucas Radebe. I am itching for things on Bafaba to turn around.

Lucas Radebe. I am itching for things on Bafaba to turn around.

16 November 2018 7:55 PM
Enoch Nkwe looks ahead to the Mzansi Super League.

Enoch Nkwe looks ahead to the Mzansi Super League.

12 November 2018 11:15 AM
Danie Marais, Access Manager at the National Council for Persons with Disabilities

Danie Marais, Access Manager at the National Council for Persons with Disabilities

28 October 2018 9:19 PM
Chris Morris chats career, achievements and life

Chris Morris chats career, achievements and life

21 October 2018 9:20 PM
Simphiwe Dludlu: “We aren’t taking anything lightly”

Simphiwe Dludlu: “We aren’t taking anything lightly”

21 October 2018 8:33 PM
Vuyo Mhaga comments on SAFA/SABC Debacle

Vuyo Mhaga comments on SAFA/SABC Debacle

14 October 2018 8:08 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
NSFAS receives over 400,000 funding applications for 2019
NSFAS receives over 400,000 funding applications for 2019

The application process opened in September ended on Sunday after a two-day extension.
Tom Moyane seeks to have Robert Nugent counsel's recuse himself
Tom Moyane seeks to have Robert Nugent counsel's recuse himself

Tom Moyane has approached the High Court to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish the Nugent commission of inquiry as well as his disciplinary hearing reviewed and set aside.
SABC confirms group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has not resigned
SABC confirms group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has not resigned

Reports emerged on Monday night that three members of the public broadcaster also stepped down.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us