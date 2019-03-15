Stuart Baxter: We need to win for SA

Stuart Baxter is optimistic that Bafana Bafana will have what it takes to get to a point from Libya when the two teams clash in the last round of group stage matches of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.
