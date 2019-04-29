First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount Everest

29 April 2019 9:40 AM

Four intrepid South African women are preparing to make history by attempting to summit Mt Everest in 2020 as the first all-women team from Africa to complete the climb. The women - who are all experienced climbers and athletes - are Deshun Deysel, Alda Waddell, Tumi Mphahlele and Lisa Gering, with Ronnie Muhl, avid mountaineer and founder of Cape Town-based Adventures Global, managing the full logistics of the climb.