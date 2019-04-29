Four intrepid South African women are preparing to make history by attempting to summit Mt Everest in 2020 as the first all-women team from Africa to complete the climb. The women - who are all experienced climbers and athletes - are Deshun Deysel, Alda Waddell, Tumi Mphahlele and Lisa Gering, with Ronnie Muhl, avid mountaineer and founder of Cape Town-based Adventures Global, managing the full logistics of the climb.
First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount Everest
|
29 April 2019 9:25 AM
|
Lizo Gqoboka: We don't play rugby just for results but for enjoyment
|
29 April 2019 9:19 AM
|
22 April 2019 9:30 PM
|
22 April 2019 8:32 PM
|
14 April 2019 8:33 PM
|
Thabang Moroe: franchise cricket hadn't developed any revenue for CSA.
|
12 April 2019 7:49 PM
|
7 April 2019 9:02 PM
|
31 March 2019 9:19 PM
|
31 March 2019 9:13 PM