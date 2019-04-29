The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary committee on Thursday night found Bloemfontein Celtic FC guilty on charges of failing to provide adequate security and causing the abandonment of the Absa Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on 14 April 2019.
Lux September: The PSL doesn’t interfere in DC dealings.
|
29 April 2019 9:40 AM
|
29 April 2019 9:25 AM
|
Lizo Gqoboka: We don't play rugby just for results but for enjoyment
|
29 April 2019 9:19 AM
|
22 April 2019 9:30 PM
|
22 April 2019 8:32 PM
|
14 April 2019 8:33 PM
|
Thabang Moroe: franchise cricket hadn't developed any revenue for CSA.
|
12 April 2019 7:49 PM
|
7 April 2019 9:02 PM
|
31 March 2019 9:19 PM