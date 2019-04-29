Best of SportsTalk

Lux September: The PSL doesn’t interfere in DC dealings.


The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary  committee on Thursday night found Bloemfontein Celtic FC guilty on charges of failing to provide adequate security and causing the abandonment of the Absa Premiership fixture against Cape Town City on 14 April 2019. 

First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount Everest

First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount Everest

29 April 2019 9:40 AM
#InjuryList: Itu Khune may miss out on AFCON

#InjuryList: Itu Khune may miss out on AFCON

29 April 2019 9:25 AM
Lizo Gqoboka: We don't play rugby just for results but for enjoyment

Lizo Gqoboka: We don't play rugby just for results but for enjoyment

29 April 2019 9:19 AM
Bernard Parker reflects on senior role at Kaizer Chiefs

Bernard Parker reflects on senior role at Kaizer Chiefs

22 April 2019 9:30 PM
Three more players join Amajita camp in Saudi Arabia

Three more players join Amajita camp in Saudi Arabia

22 April 2019 8:32 PM
InjuryList: NZ All Blacks with a huge casualty list

InjuryList: NZ All Blacks with a huge casualty list

14 April 2019 8:33 PM
Thabang Moroe: franchise cricket hadn't developed any revenue for CSA.

Thabang Moroe: franchise cricket hadn't developed any revenue for CSA.

12 April 2019 7:49 PM
St Marys Hockey tournament Player of the Tournament

St Marys Hockey tournament Player of the Tournament

7 April 2019 9:02 PM
Momentum One Day Cup Final

Momentum One Day Cup Final

31 March 2019 9:19 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Air Zimbabwe aircraft flames were 'generally harmless'
Air Zimbabwe aircraft flames were 'generally harmless'

Emergency services scrambled when the pilots called in a distress call, but after circling in the air and assessing the plane, the pilots continued on to Harare where the aircraft landed safely.

IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political party
IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political party

The ruling means the BLF will be allowed to contest the 8 May elections until the IEC reviews its decision to allow the FF Plus the opportunity to oppose the BLF’s registration.
Cyclone Kenneth: Death toll in Mozambique jumps to 38
Cyclone Kenneth: Death toll in Mozambique jumps to 38

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on Mozambique’s northern coast on Thursday, packing storm surges and wind gusts of up to 280 km per hour.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us