Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said walking onto the pitch during the Fifa Women’s World Cup and hearing the national anthem made her tear up.
What was Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the #FIFAWC?
|
Fascinating Interview with Steve Komphela - Being a Man in the 21st Century
|
16 June 2019 9:48 PM
|
Mhlengi Gwala reflects on emotions of competing after attack
|
9 June 2019 9:08 PM
|
Edward Mothibi: I never thought I would win the Comrades Marathon
|
9 June 2019 8:36 PM
|
Thierry Henry talks his Personal Champions League Experiences
|
2 June 2019 7:53 PM
|
Kalusha Bwalya shares his thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions league final win
|
2 June 2019 7:15 PM
|
26 May 2019 9:08 PM
|
26 May 2019 8:39 PM
|
Hlompho Kekana: We have a responsibility to play for the badge
|
26 May 2019 8:28 PM
|
24 May 2019 7:58 PM