Best of SportsTalk

What was Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the #FIFAWC?

21 June 2019 7:50 PM
Fascinating Interview with Steve Komphela - Being a Man in the 21st Century

16 June 2019 9:48 PM
Mhlengi Gwala reflects on emotions of competing after attack

9 June 2019 9:08 PM
Edward Mothibi: I never thought I would win the Comrades Marathon

9 June 2019 8:36 PM
Thierry Henry talks his Personal Champions League Experiences

2 June 2019 7:53 PM
Kalusha Bwalya shares his thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions league final win

2 June 2019 7:15 PM
Tips on how to get into mouain biking

26 May 2019 9:08 PM
SABC won’t broadcast Cricket World Cup’ Thabang Moroe says

26 May 2019 8:39 PM
Hlompho Kekana: We have a responsibility to play for the badge

26 May 2019 8:28 PM
EWN Headlines
Investigation after 200 pupils hospitalised in Limpopo following stomach cramps
Investigation after 200 pupils hospitalised in Limpopo following stomach cramps

The pupils were taken to various hospitals in Limpopo after they complained about cramps and stomach discomfort.

Rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide
Rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide

On Thursday evening, in his first state of the nation address since leading his party to victory in a 8 May election, Ramaphosa pledged to grow the economy, create jobs and reaffirmed a commitment to land redistribution.
Bail application for alleged Durban metro cop killers postponed again
Bail application for alleged Durban metro cop killers postponed again

The metro policemen were killed while protecting a councillor in the Phoenix area last month.
