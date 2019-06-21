Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe said the Proteas Cricket World Cup campaign is tough because it's a mental game. "Things that we should be getting right, we’re getting wrong. Our batting hasn't been as strong as it should be." Moroe praised coach Ottis Gibson and expressed his confidence in him.
Thabang Moroe: Our batting hasn't been strong
|
21 June 2019 7:50 PM
|
Fascinating Interview with Steve Komphela - Being a Man in the 21st Century
|
16 June 2019 9:48 PM
|
Mhlengi Gwala reflects on emotions of competing after attack
|
9 June 2019 9:08 PM
|
Edward Mothibi: I never thought I would win the Comrades Marathon
|
9 June 2019 8:36 PM
|
Thierry Henry talks his Personal Champions League Experiences
|
2 June 2019 7:53 PM
|
Kalusha Bwalya shares his thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions league final win
|
2 June 2019 7:15 PM
|
26 May 2019 9:08 PM
|
26 May 2019 8:39 PM
|
Hlompho Kekana: We have a responsibility to play for the badge
|
26 May 2019 8:28 PM