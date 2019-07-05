Best of SportsTalk

What do #BafanaBafana have to do to win game against Egypt?


Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini says Bafana Bafana’s game against Egypt is crucial for their confidence and their rankings.

Lucas Radebe: Bafana Bafana will reach quarter-finals of Afcon

23 June 2019 8:20 PM
Thabang Moroe: Our batting hasn't been strong

21 June 2019 8:07 PM
What was Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the #FIFAWC?

21 June 2019 7:50 PM
Fascinating Interview with Steve Komphela - Being a Man in the 21st Century

16 June 2019 9:48 PM
Mhlengi Gwala reflects on emotions of competing after attack

9 June 2019 9:08 PM
Edward Mothibi: I never thought I would win the Comrades Marathon

9 June 2019 8:36 PM
Thierry Henry talks his Personal Champions League Experiences

2 June 2019 7:53 PM
Kalusha Bwalya shares his thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions league final win

2 June 2019 7:15 PM
Tips on how to get into mouain biking

26 May 2019 9:08 PM
