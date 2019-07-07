Bafana Bafana must put Nigeria to the sword

Farouk Khan, former Kaizer Chiefs assistant and Stars of Africa Academy director commended Bafana Bafana for knocking Egypt out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). He urged Bafana to score first against the Super Eagles.
