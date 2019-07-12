Best of SportsTalk

Marks Maponyane urges SA to appreciate Bafana after Afcon tournament.


Legendary Bafana Bafana striker Marks Maponyane said Bafana did well in their 2019 Afcon campaign. He says SA should appreciate how the boys played.

Bafana Bafana must put Nigeria to the sword

7 July 2019 8:15 PM
What do #BafanaBafana have to do to win game against Egypt?

5 July 2019 8:10 PM
Lucas Radebe: Bafana Bafana will reach quarter-finals of Afcon

23 June 2019 8:20 PM
Thabang Moroe: Our batting hasn't been strong

21 June 2019 8:07 PM
What was Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the #FIFAWC?

21 June 2019 7:50 PM
Fascinating Interview with Steve Komphela - Being a Man in the 21st Century

16 June 2019 9:48 PM
Mhlengi Gwala reflects on emotions of competing after attack

9 June 2019 9:08 PM
Edward Mothibi: I never thought I would win the Comrades Marathon

9 June 2019 8:36 PM
Thierry Henry talks his Personal Champions League Experiences

2 June 2019 7:53 PM
EWN Headlines
Pandor, Ramaphosa to discuss fate of Koloane as ambassador
Bruce Koloane confessed to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, after being presented with evidence.
ANC defends Gordhan after EFF confrontation in Parliament
On Thursday, EFF MPs tried to prevent Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget, calling him a constitutional delinquent.
SAHRC, City of CT to ‘find solution’ on fining the homeless
The municipality was criticised for enforcing a by-law and fining homeless people.
