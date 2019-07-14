: John Smit: Focus on the All Blacks is still important

Best of SportsTalk

Legendary Springboks captain John Smit says it's important for the Springboks to have various people in leadership roles within the team

Marks Maponyane urges SA to appreciate Bafana after Afcon tournament.

12 July 2019 8:09 PM
Bafana Bafana must put Nigeria to the sword

7 July 2019 8:15 PM
What do #BafanaBafana have to do to win game against Egypt?

5 July 2019 8:10 PM
Lucas Radebe: Bafana Bafana will reach quarter-finals of Afcon

23 June 2019 8:20 PM
Thabang Moroe: Our batting hasn't been strong

21 June 2019 8:07 PM
What was Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the #FIFAWC?

21 June 2019 7:50 PM
Fascinating Interview with Steve Komphela - Being a Man in the 21st Century

16 June 2019 9:48 PM
Mhlengi Gwala reflects on emotions of competing after attack

9 June 2019 9:08 PM
Edward Mothibi: I never thought I would win the Comrades Marathon

9 June 2019 8:36 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
In a tweet, Donald Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson
Xolani Jack was the branch chairperson of ward 90 in the Cape metro.
