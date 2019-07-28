Best of SportsTalk

Why you should get into pole sports


Daniella Baker, pole sports instructor, says pole dancing is becoming the fastest growing sports. She’s taking part in the World Pole Sports Championships and explains what that entails.

Who is to blame for Kaizer Chiefs’ performance?

Who is to blame for Kaizer Chiefs’ performance?

28 July 2019 8:08 PM
Springboks draw against All Blacks

Springboks draw against All Blacks

27 July 2019 10:18 PM
Previewing Springboks vs New Zealand

Previewing Springboks vs New Zealand

26 July 2019 6:54 AM
Jomo Sono: I put my money on Algeria.

Jomo Sono: I put my money on Algeria.

22 July 2019 11:31 AM
Tando Manana hails Springboks VS Wallabies Rugby Championship game

Tando Manana hails Springboks VS Wallabies Rugby Championship game

21 July 2019 8:08 PM
Springboks beat Australia!

Springboks beat Australia!

21 July 2019 3:56 PM
Previewing Springboks vs Australia

Previewing Springboks vs Australia

19 July 2019 2:58 PM
: John Smit: Focus on the All Blacks is still important

: John Smit: Focus on the All Blacks is still important

14 July 2019 8:34 PM
Marks Maponyane urges SA to appreciate Bafana after Afcon tournament.

Marks Maponyane urges SA to appreciate Bafana after Afcon tournament.

12 July 2019 8:09 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT generates R2.7 bn worth of investments for ‘18/19 financial year
CT generates R2.7 bn worth of investments for ‘18/19 financial year

Officials said this was achieved through collaboration with strategic business partners and companies that were supported by the city to facilitate investment, job creation and skills development.
Land reform advisory panel: SA requires clarity on implications of policy change
Land reform advisory panel: SA requires clarity on implications of policy change

It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.
1,400 arrested at Moscow election protest: monitor
1,400 arrested at Moscow election protest: monitor

About 3,500 people took part in the unauthorised protest on Saturday according to official figures, after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in municipal elections.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us